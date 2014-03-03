版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 4日

REFILE-BRIEF-AuRico Gold Inc says mineral gold reserves of 6.5 mln gold ounces at Dec. 31

March 3 March 3 AuRico Gold Inc : * Reports 2013 reserve & resource update * Says proven and probable mineral gold reserves of 6.5 million gold ounces as at December 31, 2013, a 0.29 million ounce decrease from 2012 * Says measured and indicated gold resources of 2.5 million gold ounces & inferred gold resources of 0.5 million gold ounces as at December 31, 2013 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
