REFILE-BRIEF-AuRico Gold Inc says mineral gold reserves of 6.5 mln gold ounces at Dec. 31

AuRico Gold Inc : * Reports 2013 reserve & resource update * Says proven and probable mineral gold reserves of 6.5 million gold ounces as at December 31, 2013, a 0.29 million ounce decrease from 2012 * Says measured and indicated gold resources of 2.5 million gold ounces & inferred gold resources of 0.5 million gold ounces as at December 31, 2013