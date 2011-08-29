UPDATE 1-AuRico to buy Northgate Minerals for C$1.46 bln

BRIEF-Benchmark Electronics reports Q4 non-gaap earnings per share of $0.45
* targeting a cash conversion cycle range of 68-73 days and annual operating cash flows in range of $125 - $150 million in 2017
Aug 29 AuRico Gold said it will buy Northgate Minerals for C$1.46 billion ($1.48 billion) to create an intermediate gold company.
Under the deal, AuRico will buy all shares of Northgate on the basis of 0.365 AuRico shares per Northgate share.
AuRico, which changed its name from Gammon Gold in May, said the new company will have 5 operating gold mines, a sixth mine targeting production in 2012 and 3 gold development projects in Mexico, Canada, and Australia. ($1 = 0.989 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
* Kennady provides update on the Faraday Bulk Sampling Program
* Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. reports second fiscal quarter financial results; Rave attains new leadership