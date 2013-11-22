版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 22日 星期五

BRIEF-Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reports Q3 loss per share C$0.01

Nov 21 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Reports third quarter 2013 financial results * Q3 loss per share C$0.01 * Q3 revenue C$87,000 versus C$86,000 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
