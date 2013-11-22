BRIEF-Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reports Q3 loss per share C$0.01

BRIEF-Bright Horizons family solutions announces allocation of term loan facility
* Bright horizons family solutions announces allocation of term loan facility
Nov 21 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Reports third quarter 2013 financial results * Q3 loss per share C$0.01 * Q3 revenue C$87,000 versus C$86,000 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Bright horizons family solutions announces allocation of term loan facility
* Identified source of process release that occurred April 11 at our midwest plant and has made necessary repairs
* Expects EBITDA for quarter to be approximately $17 million, which is lower than its original guidance