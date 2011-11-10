UPDATE 2-Aurizon profit lags; cuts capital budget for Quebec mine

* Expects 2011 capital budget of C$39.3 mln for Casa Berardi
* Q3 EPS C$0.08 vs est C$0.13
* Revenue up 71 pct at C$68 mln vs est C$72.0 mln
Nov 10 Gold miner Aurizon Mines
reported a nearly six-fold jump in third-quarter profit on
robust gold prices, but missed market expectations, sending its
shares down more than 2 percent.
Capital expenditure at Casa Berardi , its key
producing mine in Quebec, is expected to be C$39.3 million
partly due to delays in initiating shaft deepening at the site,
the company said.
Aurizon had earlier forecast a capital budget of C$46.4
million for the mine.
Aurizon's profit rose to C$13.1 million, or 8 Canadian cents
a share, from C$2.3 million, or 1 Canadian cent a share, a year
ago.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 13 Canadian
cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 71 percent to C$68 million, but lagged
analysts' expectations of C$72.0 million.
Gold production jumped 49 percent to 44,457 ounces.
Lower cash operating costs and surging gold prices boosted
operating margins to $1,198 per ounce in the quarter, from $515
per ounce in the year-ago period, the company said.
Gold prices averaged more than $1,700 an ounce in the
third quarter, up roughly 35 percent from a year earlier. It hit
an all-time high of $1,920.30 an ounce in September.
Shares of the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company were
trading down at C$5.87 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Sriraj Kalluvila)