UPDATE 1-Hecla to buy Aurizon Mines to gain access to Quebec gold mine

* Offer price of C$4.75/shr is at 9 pct premium to Aurizon's Friday closing

* Combined company expected to have market value of about $1.64 bln

* Deal expected to close in second quarter of 2013

March 4 U.S. silver miner Hecla Mining Co will buy Aurizon Mines Ltd for about C$796 million ($774 million) to gain control of a gold mine in Quebec, nearly a month after the Canadian company rejected an unsolicited offer from Alamos Gold Inc.

The offer price of C$4.75 per share represents a premium of 9 percent to Aurizon's Friday closing of C$4.35. Alamos had offered to buy the company for C$4.65 per share.

Alamos Gold, which currently owns more than 16 percent of Aurizon, is Aurizon's largest shareholder.

"Hecla and Aurizon together create a unique precious metals company with three long-life, high-grade, low-cost mines in some of the best mining jurisdictions in the world," Hecla Chief Executive Phillips Baker said in a statement.

Vancouver, British Columbia-based Aurizon operates the Casa Berardi mine from where it expects production of 125,000-130,000 ounces of gold in 2013. Aurizon said last month it was in talks with a number of potential buyers.

Hecla, which has been mining precious metals for over 120 years, expects to produce about 8 million to 9 million ounces of silver this year from its primary silver mines.

The combined company is expected to have a market capitalization of about $1.64 billion, Hecla said.

Under the deal terms, each holder of Aurizon may elect to receive either C$4.75 in cash or 0.9953 of a Hecla share.

The transaction, expected to close in the second quarter of 2013, will be fully financed and will not require the approval of Hecla shareholders.

Hecla said it has received a commitment for a $500 million financing from the Bank of Nova Scotia.

The agreement provides Hecla with a right to match any competing offer and requires Aurizon to pay a termination fee of C$27.2 million.

BofA Merrill Lynch was financial adviser to Hecla, while Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP was its Canadian counsel.