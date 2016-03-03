Northern Trust buys hedge fund investor Aurora from Natixis

BOSTON, March 3 Northern Trust Corporation
is beefing up its alternative assets business by buying
hedge fund of funds manager Aurora Investment Management, the
trust bank said.
The deal will unite Chicago based Aurora, which had been
owned by Natixis Global Asset Management and oversees
roughly $5.7 billion, with its cross-town neighbor, Northern
Trust's 50 South Capital Advisors unit. Together they will
oversee $9 billion in assets when the deal closes in July. No
details were given on the financial terms.
Aurora becomes the latest hedge fund group to find a new
parent in the fast changing $3 trillion industry which has been
marked by years of lackluster returns coupled with clients'
complaints about hedge funds' high fees.
At the same time hedge funds remain an important piece of
business for many banks especially as investors are clamoring
for alternatives to plain stock and bond funds and many banks
and investment advisors are rolling out hedge funds that are
more tailored to retail clients.
"Alternative investments are a strategic priority for
Northern Trust, and we feel this combination strengthens our
position in this competitive business," said Stephen Potter,
president of Northern Trust Asset Management, in a statement.
Aurora's chief executive Roxanne Martino and its president,
Scott Schweighauser, are expected to move to the Northern Trust
unit.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chris Reese)