BRIEF-Aurora Spine hires Eric Fronk as CFO

Nov 21 Aurora Spine Corp : * Announces new chief financial officer * Effective immediately, Eric Fronk has been hired as the company's new chief

financial officer * Ken Gross Moves to the position of chief operating officer * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
