公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 1日 星期日

TRW-made circuits to be replaced in air bag vehicle recall - NHTSA

Jan 31 The remedy in the latest U.S. vehicle recall announced on Saturday involves replacing the entire air bag module, including circuits manufactured by TRW automotive holdings, the head of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

NHTSA Administrator Mark Rosekind told reporters the recall was prompted by 400 reported inadvertent air bag deployments. The incidents had caused some minor injuries, but there were no known fatalities, he said. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham in Washington; Editing by Alison Williams)
