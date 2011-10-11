UPDATE 1-B2Gold to buy Auryx Gold for C$130 mln

* Auryx shareholders to get 0.23 B2Gold shares,$0.001 for every Auryx share

* Deal to result in new company with 92-pct stake in Otjikoto gold project in Namibia

* B2Gold sees gold output 300,000 ounces in 2015 (Follows alerts)

Oct 11 Canada's B2Gold Corp said it agreed to buy Auryx Gold Corp for about C$130 million in a cash- and stock-deal, sending shares of Auryx soaring 63 percent in morning trade.

Shares of B2Gold fell about 6 percent to C$3.26 in morning trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange, while Auryx shares were trading up about 54 percent at 71 Canadian cents.

Under the terms of the deal, Auryx shareholders will get 0.23 B2Gold shares and $0.001 for every Auryx share they hold, representing a premium of 74 percent to Auryx's Friday close.

The companies said the deal would result in a new company which will hold a 92 percent stake in the Otjikoto gold project and a 100 percent stake in two additional projects, all in Namibia.

B2Gold said the deal will give it access to an additional operating mine taking its total capacity to about 300,000 ounces of gold in 2015.

The company which is developing the Gramalote property in Colombia, said production could increase to about 450,000 ounces of gold annually in 2016.

The companies expect the deal to close by the year-end. (Reporting by Amruta Sabnis in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)