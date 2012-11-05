New Issue- Ausdrill Finance sells $300 mln in notes

BRIEF-Signet Jewelers gives statement to NBC news on "sexual harassment claims"
Nov 5 Ausdrill Finance Pty Ltd on Friday sold $300 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The notes are guaranteed by Ausdrill Limited. Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: AUSDRILL FINANCE AMT $300 MLN COUPON 6.875 PCT MATURITY 1 1 / 0 1/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 05/01/2013 MOODY'S Ba3 YIELD 6.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/09/2012 S&P DOUBLE-B SPREAD 571 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
* Pandora falls as much as 8 pct after Liberty Media CEO reportedly says Pandora's valuation doesn't make sense but it's interesting at right price- CNBC
FRANKFURT, Feb 28 Bayer said on Tuesday it was reducing its stake in separately listed chemicals subsidiary Covestro in an accelerated bookbuilding process as it seeks to secure funding for the $66 billion takeover of seeds maker Monsanto.