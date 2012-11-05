New Issue- Ausdrill Finance sells $300 mln in notes

Nov 5 Ausdrill Finance Pty Ltd on Friday sold $300 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The notes are guaranteed by Ausdrill Limited. Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: AUSDRILL FINANCE AMT $300 MLN COUPON 6.875 PCT MATURITY 1 1 / 0 1/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 05/01/2013 MOODY'S Ba3 YIELD 6.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/09/2012 S&P DOUBLE-B SPREAD 571 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A