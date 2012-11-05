版本:
New Issue- Ausdrill Finance sells $300 mln in notes

Nov 5 Ausdrill Finance Pty Ltd on Friday sold
$300 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 
   The notes are guaranteed by Ausdrill Limited.
   Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: AUSDRILL FINANCE

AMT $300 MLN    COUPON 6.875 PCT   MATURITY    1 1 / 0 1/2019   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   05/01/2013 
MOODY'S Ba3     YIELD 6.875 PCT    SETTLEMENT  11/09/2012   
S&P DOUBLE-B    SPREAD 571 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

