Auspex Pharma's movement disorder drug succeeds late-stage trial

Dec 16 Auspex Pharmaceuticals Inc said
its drug for treating chorea, or involuntary movement associated
with Huntington's disease, met the main goal in a late-stage
study.
The drug, SD-809, achieved the main goal of change in a
standardized score that measures involuntary movement in
patients, compared with a placebo.
About 90 percent of patients with Huntington's disease
develop chorea, characterized by involuntary, excessive
movements that can impact all parts of the body and interfere
with motor functions.
The company plans to apply for the drug's regulatory
approval by mid-2015.
