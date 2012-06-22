U.S. blacklist puts reverse takeover of Aussino in doubt

SINGAPORE, June 22 A planned S$60 million ($47 million) reverse takeover of Singapore bed linen maker Aussino Group may not materialise as the firm planning to inject assets into Aussino is linked to a Myanmar businessman on a U.S. blacklist.

While Singapore does not impose sanctions on Myanmar, bankers and lawyers Reuters spoke to said authorities were unlikely to let a firm list in the city-state if there are question marks about the owners and managers.

"Bankers are supposed to do due diligence to ensure integrity of management. Appearing on a U.S. watch list won't do," said one of the bankers, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the issue.

Aussino shares have risen about 70 percent since it said on Monday it had signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding whereby it will issue new shares to buy a firm called Max Strategic Investments which will operate petrol kiosks in Myanmar.

The Max Myanmar group, headed by Myanmar businessman Zaw Zaw, will gain majority control of Aussino as a result of the transaction.

Zaw Zaw is on a U.S. government list of "Specially Designated Nationals" because of his friendship with former Myanmar strongman Than Shwe.

"Their assets are blocked and U.S. persons are generally prohibited from dealing with them," the Treasury Department said on its website.

Marcus Chow, a partner at law firm ATMD Bird & Bird, said the Singapore Exchange would be wary of the risk of provoking political sensitivities.

"The regulators are likely to be quite careful about how any approval they give will be perceived, particularly from a government-to-government perspective," he said.

"They may be worried about the sensitivities involved in any form, whether it's real or not, of implicit endorsement of any behaviour in connection to U.S. sanctions," he added.

The Aussino announcement did not name the advisers involved and Reuters was unable to contact Aussino and Max Strategic Investments.

SGX was not immediately available for comment.