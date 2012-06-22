UPDATE 1-U.S. blacklist puts reverse takeover of Aussino in doubt - bankers

SINGAPORE, June 22 A planned S$60 million ($47
million) reverse takeover of Singapore bed linen maker Aussino
Group may not materialise as the firm planning to
inject assets into Aussino is linked to a Myanmar businessman on
a U.S. blacklist, bankers and lawyers said on Friday.
While Singapore does not impose sanctions on Myanmar, the
experts Reuters spoke to said authorities would be cautious
about letting a firm list if there are question marks about the
owners and managers.
"Bankers are supposed to do due diligence to ensure
integrity of management. Appearing on a U.S. watchlist won't
do," said one of the bankers, who declined to be named because
of the sensitivity of the issue.
Aussino shares closed 8.4 percent higher at S$0.167 on
Friday with almost 41 million shares changing hands. The stock
has risen 76 percent since Aussino announced on Monday the Max
Myanmar group planned to take control by injecting assets.
Under the terms of a non-binding memorandum of
understanding, Aussino will issue new shares to buy a firm
called Max Strategic Investments which will operate petrol
kiosks in Myanmar.
Max Myanmar, which is headed by Myanmar businessman Zaw Zaw,
will gain majority control of Aussino as a result of the
transaction.
Zaw Zaw is on a U.S. government list of "Specially
Designated Nationals" because of his business ties with former
Myanmar strongman Than Shwe.
People who appear on the list will have their assets blocked
and "U.S. persons are generally prohibited from dealing with
them," the Treasury Department said on its website.
Marcus Chow, a partner at law firm ATMD Bird & Bird, said
regulators may be wary of the risk of provoking political
sensitivities.
"The regulators are likely to be quite careful about how any
approval they give will be perceived, particularly from a
government-to-government perspective," he said.
"They may be worried about the sensitivities involved in any
form, whether it's real or not, of implicit endorsement of any
behaviour in connection to U.S. sanctions," he added.
The Aussino announcement did not name the advisers involved.
Aussino could not be reached for comment at the telephone number
and email listed on its website and previous press releases.
Aussino has been on the watchlist of the Singapore Exchange
(SGX) since Sept 6 last year, which means the loss-making
company will be delisted unless it meets several requirements
including achieving a certain level of profit within 24 months.
Max Strategic Investments could not be contacted at a
telephone number matching the address stated on its company
registration.
SGX has not yet responded to a Reuters request for comment.
Max Myanmar, which makes annual revenues of $500 million,
has businesses ranging from timber, gems and rubber plantations
to construction and luxury resorts.