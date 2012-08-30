Austal's 1st high-speed ship completes US Navy acceptance trials

BRIEF-Calgon Carbon Corp says Japan Fair Trade Commission investigating unit
* Says on Feb 21, Japan Fair Trade Commission informed Calgon Carbon Japan it is investigating CCJ over concerns of anti-competitive conduct
* Completion paves way for ship's delivery to Navy
* Mobile, Alabama, shipyard survived hurricane unscathed
WASHINGTON Aug 30 The U.S. Navy's first Joint High Speed Vessel, a catamaran transport ship built by Australia's Austal, has passed a comprehensive set of Navy performance and equipment tests, the U.S. unit of the company said on Thursday.
Austal said completion of the Navy acceptance trials marked the last significant milestone for the ship, USNS Spearhead. The company did not say when it would be delivered to the Navy.
The second ship in the new class is due to be christened on Sept. 15 at Austal's facility in Mobile, Alabama, where two other ships are under construction.
The shipyard returned to normal operations on Thursday after being closed for two days due to Hurricane Isaac.
Austal spokesman Craig Hooper said the shipyard survived the hurricane "completely unscathed," but the company was continuing to make improvements aimed at protecting its ships from harm during hurricanes.
TORONTO, March 1 Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on Wednesday reported higher Canadian sales for February, with truck sales a particular strength for Ford and fleet sales boosting Chrysler's numbers.
March 1 Facebook Inc's virtual reality unit Oculus said on Wednesday it has cut the all-in price for its Rift and Touch products by $200.