Austar confident will get ACCC ruling before court deadline

March 30 Australian pay-TV firm Austar United
Communications said it has every reason to believe the
competition watchdog will give its ruling on a $2 billion
takeover by larger rival Foxtel before a planned hearing for
court approval on April 13.
An executive made the comments at a shareholders' meeting on
Friday to vote on the takeover. The final vote tally at the
meeting showed 97.59 percent of shareholders were in favour of
the deal.
The Foxtel takeover has an April 17 deadline and Austar has
not said whether it would extend an agreement beyond that date.