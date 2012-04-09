Australian regulator clears $2 bln Foxtel-Austar deal

MELBOURNE, April 10 The Australian competition
regulator on Tuesday approved with some conditions the $2
billion takeover of regional pay TV-firm Austar United
Communications by larger rival Foxtel.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC)
said in a statement Foxtel would be prevented from acquiring
internet protocol TV rights for a range of television and movie
content.
Austar shareholders last month voted to approve the deal and
the ACCC nod was the last hurdle for the deal.
Australia's competition watchdog was worried that the merger
would destroy pay-TV competition by merging the two main
providers, Austar and Foxtel, which is owned by Telstra Corp
, Rupert Murdoch's News Corp and James Packer's
Consolidated Media Holdings.