版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 27日 星期四 06:32 BJT

Australia's Austar expects takeover by Foxtel to be finalised early 2012

Oct 27 Australian pay-TV group Foxtel's $2 billion takeover bid for rival Austar United Communications Ltd should be finalised in early 2012 subject to a number of conditions being met, Austar said in a statement.

It said the Australian competition regulator planned to release a decision on the deal by Nov. 30, 2011.

Foxtel, which is 25 percent owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp , has bid $2 billion for Austar but there has been concerns the competition watchdog may block the deal. (Reporting by Ed Davies; Editing by Narayanan Somasundaram)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐