Australia detains U.S. anti-abortion activist

SYDNEY Oct 1 Australia said it has detained an
U.S. anti-abortion activist after he attempted to enter the
country without a valid visa on Thursday, just days after
permission for him travel to Australia for a series of talks was
revoked.
Troy Newman, a anti-abortion campaigner, was detained at
Melbourne Airport after landing on a flight from the United
States, a spokeswoman for Australian minister for Immigration
Petter Dutton said.
"Since does not hold a visa, he is unable to enter
Australia and remains in the presence of Australian Border Force
officials at the Melbourne Airport pending his removal," the
spokeswoman said.
Australia said the airline, reported by local media to be
United Airlines, faces a fine for transporting a
traveller without a valid visa.
Newman was due to speak at events around the country at
events organised by Right to Life Australia.
However, Newman had his Australian visa revoked on Tuesday.
In a posting on Facebook, Newman criticised Australia's
action and said was making the journey despite having his visa
cancelled.
"The revocation was based on a pile of lies, including the
idea that I promote violence. My 25-year history of peaceful,
prayerful action speaks for itself," said Newman.
"In spite of many objections by the airlines and Australia.
We have been in the air 11 hours and will land in about.
Please pray that we can get past immigration so the truth can be
told throughout Australia."
Critics of Newman, however, point to a previous book, in
which he questions why women who have abortions are not charged
with murder.
The rejection of Newman's visa comes days after Australia
said it would refuse a visa to U.S. hip-hop star Chris Brown,
because of the singer's history of domestic violence.
Australia's newly installed Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull
has renewed efforts to fight domestic violence following a spate
of high-profile deaths.
