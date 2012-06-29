Alcoa says grant to help keep Aus smelter running

CANBERRA, June 29 Alcoa on Friday said it
expects to keep its Point Henry aluminium smelter in Australia
operating until at least mid-2014 but warned losses at the
190,000-tonnes-per-year plant were mounting as market conditions
deteriorate.
The news coincides with the granting of a government
assistance package totalling more than A$40 million aimed at
preserving most of the 600 jobs at the smelter as Alcoa grapples
with a severe downturn in market conditions and reviews its
aluminium-making operations worldwide.
"The way things are right now, two years is a long time in
our industry," Alcoa of Australia Managing Director Alan
Cransberg said in a statement.
"No one can predict exactly what's going to happen with the
global economy or where exchange rates and the price of
aluminium will move," he said.
When the review was announced, the smelter was facing
substantial losses, Cransberg said.
"Since then global market conditions, such as exchange rates
and the aluminium price, have made the situation worse," he
said.
Norsk Hydro last month said it was shutting its
180,000-tonnes-per-year Australian aluminium smelter, also
citing low metals prices and a dismal economic
outlook.
The country's smelters have been hammered by high costs that
make it difficult to compete with Chinese producers, as well as
falling metals prices.
With the overhang of high inventories and a 20 percent drop
in prices since March, aluminium producers are losing
money. Benchmark three-month London Metal Exchange aluminium
stood at $1,855 a tonne on Friday.
Production cuts aimed at attacking a global supply glut
total around 1 million tonnes worldwide so far this year.
Alcoa has ruled out Australia's looming carbon tax on
emissions playing a major role in adding to future losses at the
smelter.
The tax takes effect on July 1. Under the plan, the carbon
price will be set at A$23/tonne for three years, before moving
to a full trading scheme with a floating price from July, 2015.