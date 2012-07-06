Australia's Anacacia fund raises A$75 mln, above target

MELBOURNE, July 6 Australian private equity firm
Anacacia Capital said on Friday it has raised A$75 million ($77
million) for its second fund in just six weeks, attracting local
and international investors after posting strong returns for its
first fund.
The first close for the fund, reached on Thursday, was well
above the initial target of A$50 million, Anacacia founder and
managing director Jeremy Samuel told Reuters in an interview.
Anacacia is the second Australian buyout firm to close a
fundraising this week. Larger CHAMP Ventures closed its seventh
fund at A$475 million on Monday after more than a year in the
market.
It has been a tough period for fundraising for many buyout
firms, which have been forced to hold onto companies for years
longer than initially planned because the market for sales and
initial public offerings is weak.
But Anacacia's Samuel said many of the first fund's
investors recommitted to Fund II, as well as a larger proportion
of international investors. The final close in coming months has
a target of up to A$150 million.
Anacacia has tripled the earnings of three of its top
companies, including the popular Rafferty's Garden brand of
organic baby food. It achieved a return of 4.3 times its initial
investment for its laboratory chemicals firm Lomb Scientific,
which was sold to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc last
year.
"Small and medium-size buyouts in Australia are an
attractive segment. There is lots of demand, many business
owners are dealing with succession issues and the available
options for them are relativley limited," Samuel said.
Anacacia's first fund closed in 2007 and was named the
world's best-performing private equity fund in 2011 by research
firm Preqin, for funds raised during the 2006-2008 period.