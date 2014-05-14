ANZ lands senior Citigroup exec for Asia expansion

| SYDNEY
SYDNEY May 14 Australia and New Zealand Banking
Corp pulled off a major coup on Wednesday by poaching a
senior Citigroup executive with extensive experience in
Asia, where it has been bolstering its presence in recent years.
Farhan Faruqui's appointment to head up international
banking from Hong Kong is the latest in a string of appointments
by ANZ designed to boost growth in Asia at a time when it is
reshuffling its organisational structure and exiting
non-performing investments.
Faruqui's appointment follows that of Sameer Sahwney who
became the head of global banking for international and
institutional banking this April. Both report to Andrew Géczy
who was appointed CEO of ANZ's international and institutional
banking late last year.
ANZ first announced its "super regional strategy" in 2007/08
to step up income from outside Australia, but made
slower-than-expected progress, missing its own initial five-year
targets.
The business has since grown, but driving revenues faster
and improving investor returns remain key challenges in ANZ's
push to become a major regional player amid stringent capital
rules and growing competition.
"We have seen returns inching lower in recent periods and
this is a banking market which is well contested. So, certainly
there is a growth-return trade-off," James Ellis, a banking
analyst at Credit Suisse said.
ANZ's Asia business posted a 40 percent growth in net profit
at $455 million in the first half of the year ending in
September. Its Asian share of institutional banking has risen to
27 percent from 14 percent four years ago.
It expects to see return on equity (ROE) at 16 percent by
2016 from 15.5 percent now, raising scepticism from both
investors and analysts about its ability to achieve that target
as margins shrink.
In a recent presentation, ANZ said it was focussed on
geographies offering scale and increasing its product mix as it
looks to leverage itself as a trade bank. At home, ANZ also has
a retail presence.
ASIA GROWTH
ANZ exited a partnership in Vietnam in 2012 and may exit
stakes in Cambodia and Indonesia as it looks to own 100 percent
of the business rather than small stakes to improve investor
returns.
The strategy, which aims to capture booming Asian growth,
trade and investment flows, differentiates ANZ from its peers in
Australia, although analysts say it was too soon to compare it
with Standard Chartered, HSBC and Citi -
who already derive most of their income from Asia.
Géczy told Reuters that the bank will take advantage of
strong trade flows and foreign investments into Asia.
"What I aspire to do with the organization structure that
I've created and the appointments that followed on is to derive
on getting delivery of our strategy and to make it come alive,"
Géczy said by phone.
ANZ shares have gained almost 13 percent since Géczy took
over in September, better than its local rivals and
outperforming the benchmark index, Citi, Standard
Chartered and HSBC.
"I think the business is progressing. There is a concern
that it's capital intensive, it requires a lot of capital
support, but the last results showed they are doing okay," said
John Buonaccorsi, banking analyst with CIMB.
(Editing by Matt Driskill)