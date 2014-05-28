Australian Apple users report "lost phone" cyber attack

| SAN FRANCISCO/SYDNEY
SAN FRANCISCO/SYDNEY May 28 Multiple users on
Apple Inc's online support forum and Twitter have
reported an unusual smartphone and tablet hack in which cyber
attackers were said to have locked Australian users' smartphones
and demanded payment in return for unlocking them.
The alleged cyber attackers, first reported by The Sydney
Morning Herald, appeared to use Apple's "Find My Phone" feature
to lock the devices' screens and send a message demanding money
be sent to a PayPal account, according to multiple users. The
anti-theft feature locks phones that are reported lost.
Apple, in response to inquiries about the hacking, confirmed
there had been an incident. The technology giant said in an
emailed statement it "takes security very seriously and iCloud
was not compromised during this incident".
It recommended affected users change their passwords as soon
as possible and avoid using the same username and password for
multiple services.
An Apple spokeswoman in Sydney said by telephone Apple did
not have any details on how widespread the incident was or
whether it was contained to Australia.
Multiple users requested information on Apple's support
forum about how to reset their phones or otherwise circumvent
the lock, while other users also tweeted their concerns.
"I went to check my phone and there was a message on the
screen saying that my device(s) had been hacked by 'Oleg Pliss'
and he/she/they demanded $100 USD/EUR," said "veritylikestea", a
user from the Australian city of Melbourne, on an Apple
discussion board.
Other users replied that they had received the same message.
Telstra Corp Ltd, Australia's largest
telecommunications provider, said it was aware of the issue,
while Vodafone Hutchison Australia said it was encouraging
worried customers to contact Apple.
Reuters could not immediately verify the identity of the
users, or the accuracy of their claims.
(Editing by Paul Tait)