Apple blames record labels, film studios for high Australian prices

* Apple, Adobe and Microsoft executives grilled on high
prices
* Australians pay 50 pct more than U.S. consumers for
software, hardware
* Lawmakers skeptical about reasons for price differential
By Jane Wardell
SYDNEY, March 22 Apple Inc blamed
"old-fashioned" record companies, film studios and TV networks
for the inflated prices Australians pay compared with U.S.
consumers for digital downloads, as it defended its pricing
strategy on Friday.
Executives from Apple, Adobe Systems Inc and
Microsoft Inc were grilled by a special Australian
parliamentary committee tasked with investigating allegations of
price gouging raised by consumer watchdogs.
Software and hardware products in Australia sell for an
average of 50 percent more than their U.S. equivalents,
according to a 2012 survey of 186 songs, games, programmes and
computers by Choice, a not-for-profit consumer advocacy group.
As soaring cost-of-living bills for basic services hurt the
popularity of the minority Labor government ahead of a Sept. 14
election it is widely tipped to lose, lawmakers are considering
restricting the ability of companies to set prices in Australia.
Apple, Adobe and Microsoft executives told lawmakers the
higher prices reflected factors including Australia's 10 percent
goods and services tax, higher labour costs, copyright issues
and geographical product differentiation.
Tony King, the vice president for Apple Australia, New
Zealand and South Asia, said pricing on some products like the
iPad mini and Final Cut Pro software was about the same as in
the United States.
But at A$19.99 ($20.87), the Australian price of Justin
Timberlake's album "20/20 Experience" on Apple's iTunes music
store is about double the $10.99 charged in the United States.
AC/DC's "Back in Black" is marked up 70 percent for Australian
fans.
King said the pricing of digital content was based on
wholesale prices set via negotiated contracts with record
labels, movie studios and TV networks.
"The content industry still runs with perhaps old-fashioned
notions of country borders or territories or markets," King
said, adding that Apple had pushed content owners for lower
Australian pricing.
Asked why Apple, the dominant provider of digital
entertainment downloads, could not use its clout to knock down
wholesale prices, King said responsibility ultimately lay with
content providers.
"The cards are in the hand of the folks who own the content,
that is not in our hand to play," he said.
"EVASIVE" ANSWERS
The three companies were accused of stonewalling the pricing
inquiry after they initially declined to send executives to
answer questions publicly. Adobe and Microsoft had provided
written submissions while Apple did not respond at all.
The committee labelled some of the executives' answers as
"evasive" and greeted others with skepticism.
A particular bone of contention was the need for so-called
geo-blocking, under which companies prevent Australia-based web
users from purchasing products at cheaper rates on U.S. sites.
Australians have to fork out A$3,175 ($3,300) for Adobe's
CS6 Design and Web Premium suite, which Americans can buy for
just $1,899.
Adobe Australia Managing Director Paul Robson said Adobe's
Creative Cloud suite, which is bought on a A$50-a-month
subscription basis, was priced on par with the United States and
this was "the future of the way we will deliver our technology."
Committee member Stephen Jones said the subscription
software placed "digital handcuffs" on users, forcing them to
keep paying to continue accessing their files.
Committee deputy chairman Paul Neville cited the example of
a suite of Microsoft products that cost the equivalent of
A$2,324 in the United States, A$3,105 in Canada, A$2,323 in
Singapore and A$4,136 in Australia.
"It seems what you put to us, you're charging what you can
get away with in any market," Neville said to Microsoft
Australia Managing Director Pip Marlow, who denied the charge.
"If we price the products too high, consumers will vote with
their wallets and move elsewhere, we have a very competitive
landscape," Marlow told the committee in Canberra.