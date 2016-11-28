Australian regulator to block collective bank bargaining on Apple payment system

SYDNEY Nov 29 Australia's antitrust regulator
said on Tuesday it was planning to deny some banks authorisation
to collectively bargain with Apple Inc in relation to
its mobile digital payment system.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said
letting banks collectively offer their own integrated digital
wallets in Apple iPhones, in competition with Apple's "Apple
Pay" system, would reduce each individual bank's ability to
negotiate with the U.S. technology giant.
"While the ACCC accepts that the opportunity for the banks
to collectively negotiate and boycott would place them in a
better bargaining position with Apple, the benefits are
currently uncertain and may be limited," commission chairman Rod
Sims said in a statement.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin)