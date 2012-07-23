Australian bourse to fund research on small, mid-caps

MELBOURNE, July 23 The Australian bourse said on Monday it has started a 12-month trial to fund analyst research for companies with a market capitalisation of less than A$1 billion ($1.03 billion), to boost their appeal to investors.

The Australian Securities Exchange is contributing A$1 million to fund the trial, which it said would provide a broader range of opportunities for investors by improving the quality and availability of research.

Analysts at six major firms including Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and UBS Securities will provide institutional reports on about 20 companies with a market capitalisation between A$200 million and A$1 billion, including Australian Agricultural Co , Buru Energy Ltd and cinema chain Village Roadshow Ltd.

Under the scheme, another 10 research providers will produce reports on about 30 companies worth between A$50 million and A$200 million, including toy distributor Funtastic Ltd and home builder AV Jennings Ltd.

"These are companies that generally would not have been covered (by analysts) otherwise, or only had limited coverage," an ASX spokeswoman said.

And for companies worth less than A$50 million, Morningstar Australia will produce company snapshot reports for all 1,179 firms eligible.

Details of the trial and the companies to be covered are at: