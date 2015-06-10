Australians love small SUVs as much as passenger cars...almost

GRAPHIC: SUV sales: link.reuters.com/xas84w
By Charlotte Greenfield
SYDNEY, June 10 Passenger cars are haemorrhaging
market share in Australia as sales of sport utility vehicles
shatter records and the gap between the two segments shrinks to
its smallest, propelled by the popularity of compact SUVs.
Passenger cars still take up the larger share of Australia's
estimated $61 billion auto market. Sales were around 40,000 of
the just over 90,000 vehicles sold last month, compared with
30,000 SUV sales. But with passenger car sales sliding 7.3
percent from a year earlier and SUV sales gaining 5.8 percent,
the gap between the two shrank to its smallest, 10 years of data
from the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries shows.
"That gap is closing quite quickly, and we're expecting that
trend to continue to be driven by the smaller, compact SUVs,"
said Spencer Little, an industry analyst with Australian market
research firm IBISWorld. "They're more versatile - families love
them. Their price is lower, they're smaller than the larger SUV
models but still roomy."
The spaciousness of small SUVs and their off-road
capabilities compared to passenger cars helped boost their sales
by 28 percent in the first five months of 2015 from a year
earlier, compared with gains of 12 percent and 6 percent for
medium and large SUVs, respectively. Bestsellers include the
Holden Trax, Hyundai ix35 and Nissan
Qashqai. Between 2000 and 2015, the number of SUV models sold in
Australia more than doubled to 91 from 39, while the most
popular segments of passenger car models only rose to 112 from
around 85, according to Richard Johns, head of Australian
Automotive Intelligence.
The rise of the SUV in Australia is not unique. Sales have
surged in China, the United States and Britain in recent years
as the roar of a 4x4 and its better fuel economy and handling
than ordinary cars became the calling cards of the SUV. In
Australia, the soaring sales in compact SUVs are a bright spot
for the autos market, which shrank 2 percent last year in a
slowing Australian economy. IBISWorld forecasts the overall
market would see subdued annual growth of 0.6 percent for the
next five years.
(Editing by Ryan Woo)