Westpac, ANZ among major Aussie companies to accept Android Pay in 2016

SYDNEY Dec 16 Major Australian financial
institutions including Westpac Banking Corp, ANZ
Banking Group and Macquarie will accept
contactless payments via Android smart phones when Google
rolls out the service in 2016.
Android Pay, which competes with Apple Inc's Apple
Pay in the mobile payments market, will be available at major
Australian retailers such as Wesfarmers' Coles,
Domino's Pizza, McDonald's and Telstra
, Pali Bhat, director of product management at Google
wrote in a blog post.
This comes at a time when Apple has been struggling to
persuade Australia's big banks to sign up for its mobile payment
system since its launch last month.
Android Pay arrives in Australia in the first half of 2016
and will support both MasterCard and Visa credit and debit
cards, Bhat wrote.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Diane Craft)