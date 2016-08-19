UPDATE 1-Australia denies banks interim approval to jointly negotiate with Apple on payment apps

(Apple declines to comment)
By Matt Siegel
SYDNEY Aug 19 Australia's anti-trust regulator
on Friday said it would not grant the country's three biggest
banks interim approval to collectively negotiate with Apple Inc
to install their own electronic payments applications
on iPhones.
Australia's three biggest banks, including the number one
lender National Australia Bank (NAB), last month lodged
a joint application seeking permission to negotiate as a bloc
from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission
(ACCC).
The ACCC said that its decision not to grant the banks the
interim ruling was not indicative of whether the full ruling,
expected in October, would be successful or not.
"The ACCC has considered interim authorisation within a
short time frame at the request of the applicants," ACCC
Chairman Rod Sims said.
"However, given the complexity of the issues and the limited
time available, the ACCC has decided not to grant interim
authorisation at this time. The ACCC requires more time to
consult and consider the views of industry, consumers, and other
interested parties."
Apple, which operates its own Apple Pay mobile wallet, does
not allow third-party electronic payment apps to be loaded onto
to the hugely popular smartphones. The banks are seeking to be
able to negotiate jointly for access to Apple's phones without
themselves being accused of violating anti-competition law.
The three Australian banks contend that while Apple allows
apps on iPhones using other commonplace technology, such as
Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, restricting the technology through which
mobile wallets function - known as Near Field Technology -
constitutes anti-competitive behaviour.
Australia and New Zealand Bank, which signed a deal
to use the Apple Pay system in April, is the only one of the
country's 'Big Four' banks not to join the action. The country's
second-biggest lender, Commonwealth Bank of Australia,
and number three, Westpac Banking Corp, have joined
with NAB.
A spokesman for the banks said they would continue their
ongoing consultations with the ACCC until the final
determination is made.
A spokeswoman for Apple in Sydney declined to comment on the
announcement.
(Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Michael Perry)