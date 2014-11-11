National Australia Bank moves to settle class action on fees

SYDNEY Nov 12 National Australia Bank
said on Wednesday it was moving to settle a class action brought
against Australia's major banks over fees for late payment,
opening the door to millions of dollars in compensation for
disgruntled customers.
The class action, Australia's largest, was brought in August
by law firm Maurice Blackburn against NAB, Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group Ltd, Westpac Banking Corp
, Westpac units St George and BankSA, and Citigroup
Inc's Citibank over late payment fees that it claims were
excessive and unfair. Across the industry, the class action
could be worth as much as A$250 million ($217 million),
according to the law firm.
NAB said it had filed papers with the court last Friday
seeking approval to open and close the class action, a
significant step towards reaching a potential settlement.
"We know that banking customers want to be treated fairly,
which is why five years ago NAB made the decision to remove many
of the fees and charges that annoy customers the most," NAB
chief executive Andrew Thorburn said.
Since taking the reins in August as chief executive of
Australia's fourth-biggest lender by market value, Thorburn has
moved quickly to clear up problem areas.
He has made exiting NAB's underperforming UK operations a
priority, offloaded a minority stake in its U.S. unit via a
public offering, sold a large portion of NAB's non-performing UK
loans and shuffled key management roles.
(1 US dollar = 1.1502 Australian dollar)
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast)