RPT-UPDATE 1-Australia wants banks to meet new global rules in 2013

Regulator proposes Aus banks reach minimum requirement by
2013
Proposals very much in expected lines - analysts,
investors
Rules not seen pushing banks to raise capital immediately
SYDNEY, Sept 6 Australia on Tuesday proposed its
banks conform to minimum capital requirements faster than global
rules as expected, though the proposal is not seen pushing the
well-capitalised banks to raise equity immediately.
The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) in a
discussion paper for the implementation of the Basel III
regulations said banks needed to meet minimum capital ratios in
full from January 2013 and capital conservation buffer
requirements from January 2016.
Basel III, which is aimed at preventing another global
banking crisis, wants lenders to hold a minimum core capital
ratio of 4.5 percent and a capital conservation buffer of 2.5
percent by 2019.
Only a handful of countries have already announced how they
plan to implement Basel III, with Singapore announcing the
toughest rules so far calling for banks to hold 9 percent of
minimum capital ratio. .
Switzerland and China have set a core tier one equity ratio
lower than Singapore's plan.
Switzerland has said it wants to set a much higher capital
buffer for its two biggest banks, Credit Suisse Group AG
and UBS AG , which are facing an overall
common equity requirement of 10.0 percent.
Australia's top four banks -- National Australia Bank
, Commonwealth Bank of Australia , Westpac
and Australia and New Zealand Banking group --
have a core tier I ratio of just under 7 percent now.
The highly profitable banks are adding up to 50 basis points
to capital annually, allowing them to glide through new rules
easily.
Australian banks may go in for some dividend reinvestment
plans given their penchant for holding surplus capital, analysts
say.
"ADI (Authorised deposit taking institutions) in Australia
are well placed to meet the new minimum capital requirements and
APRA is therefore proposing to accelerate aspects of the Basel
Committee's timetable," APRA said in a statement.
APRA said it would amend its current policies in a number of
areas, taking a stricter approach than at present in some but a
less conservative approach in others.
It added it will undertake a second consultation in early
2012 on the detailed prudential and reporting requirements that
will give effect to the Basel III capital reforms in Australia.
