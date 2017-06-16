Australian banks agree $4.6 bln tax hit not fatal but want foreign rivals included

* Banks agree with regulator's impact assessment
* Banks still want levy to apply to foreign banks
* Macquarie says tax won't push its headquarters offshore
By Jamie Freed
SYDNEY, June 16 Australia's five biggest banks
on Friday agreed a surprise $4.6 billion tax can be absorbed
without damaging the stability of the country's financial system
or pushing lenders to move overseas, but have asked that foreign
rivals face the same levy.
Banks have criticised the tax as unfair since its unveiling
last month, but executives on Friday told lawmakers they agreed
with the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority's assessment
that it would not threaten the financial system.
The lenders also pressed for legislation to be amended to
include foreign banks, such as HSBC Holdings PLC and
Citigroup Inc, to help them stay competitive in low-profit
margin markets such as trade finance and bond trading.
"All we ask is that we be put into the same position as the
foreign banks and that the levy be applied to them given the
advantage their scale gives on a global basis and here in
Australia," Commonwealth Bank of Australia General
Counsel Anna Lenahan told a senate committee.
The tax on bank liabilities including corporate bonds,
commercial paper and certificates of deposit is forecast to
raise $4.6 billion in its first four years to help Australia
return to a budget surplus by 2021. But the tax, which is not
yet in effect, lacks an expiration date sought by the banks.
The tax, which has bipartisan backing, applies to banks with
more than A$100 billion ($76 billion) of relevant liabilities in
Australia, capturing the country's five largest domestic banks
by assets.
Many international banks operating in Australia fall short
of that threshold locally, though they exceed it globally. But
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd told the
committee the big five Australian banks' overseas branches would
also be taxed under the legislation.
National Australia Bank Ltd Chief Financial Officer
Gary Lennon said he doubted lawmakers' intent was to put
Australian banks at a disadvantage to foreign rivals at home or
anywhere else.
"It is possible that it will change the profitability of
some of our businesses," he said of the levy. "Once you change
the profitability we might be deploying less capital to those
businesses or exiting that business."
Macquarie Group Ltd Chief Executive Nicholas Moore
said the tax would inevitably make the bank less competitive but
that there were no plans to move the firm's head office offshore
as a result.
Westpac Banking Corp said there should be
provisions to suspend the tax if bank profits were significantly
affected.
HSBC and Citigroup declined to comment.
The senate committee will issue a report on the hearings on
Monday. Both houses of parliament will vote on the tax next
week.
($1 = 1.3165 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Additional reporting by Colin
Packham; Editing by Christopher Cushing)