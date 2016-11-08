UPDATE 1-Australian bank profits likely to fall again this year - Fitch

(Adds details on bank margins and property settlements)
SYDNEY Nov 9 Operating profits at Australia's
"Big Four" banks are likely to come under further pressure over
the next 12 months as stress from the mining and
apartment-building sectors undermines asset quality, according
to Fitch Ratings.
However, the ratings agency said the banks were likely to
remain highly profitable compared with international peers and
in a strong position to cope with capital pressures that could
result from upcoming regulatory changes.
Fitch said the banks, which include Commonwealth Bank of
Australia (CBA), Westpac, Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group and National Australia Bank
, posted their first combined drop in pretax profit in
eight years for the 2016 financial year. Pretax profit fell to
A$41 billion ($31.80 billion), down 7 percent from the prior
year.
Australian bank returns have been under pressure from higher
wholesale funding and deposit costs, as well as regulatory
changes requiring them to hold more capital against their
mortgage books to provide a more level playing field for smaller
banks.
Fitch said it was also concerned property developers might
soon start experiencing problems settling agreed apartment
sales, which could cause issues for the banks over the next 18
months.
($1 = 1.2893 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Bernard Orr and Andrew
Hay)