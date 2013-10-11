UPDATE 3-Lloyds' Australian assets give Westpac room to grow

* Australian competition regulator to assess deal
* Big banks in Australia face obstacles to acquisitions
* Lloyds selling off international businesses to focus on UK
* Westpac shares close 2.5 pct higher, Lloyds up 1.3 pct
By Jackie Range and Matt Scuffham
SYDNEY/LONDON, Oct 11 Westpac Banking Corp's
A$1.45 billion ($1.4 billion) deal to buy Lloyds
Banking Group's Australian assets illustrates the hard
road Australian lenders have to travel to achieve meaningful
growth in their own backyard.
Sluggish economic growth is only part of the problem, as
regulatory curbs prohibit the four big lenders which control 80
percent of Australia's banking assets from merging with each
other.
For foreign banks, Lloyds' sale is part of a wider trend of
Western financial institutions retreating from Asia to focus on
their home markets. European and U.S. banks have also been
shedding non-core Asian operations to bolster their balance
sheets to comply with new Basel III capital rules.
Lloyds, 33 percent owned by the British government, is
selling its international businesses to satisfy lawmakers who
want it to focus on lending to British companies and households.
The bank expects to be operating in less than 10 countries by
the end of next year, down from 30 in 2011.
The bank is also looking to bolster its capital and plug an
8.6 billion pound ($13.7 billion) shortfall identified by
Britain's banking regulator in June.
Lloyds inherited the Australian business through its
disastrous acquisition of rival HBOS in 2008, which precipitated
its 20.5 billion pound government bailout.
"Australia was probably the worse example of 'adverse asset
selection' in the entire ill-fated HBOS International debacle,
generating cumulative losses of over 3 billion pounds despite
Australia's generally resilient performance," said Investec
analyst Ian Gordon.
Shares in Lloyds were up 1.3 percent at 0950 GMT.
Analysts said Lloyds will make a gain on the disposal of
about 20 million pounds and the sale will improve its core Tier
1 capital ratio by about 20 basis points.
Analyst Mike Trippitt at brokerage Numis said the sale would
add to the prospects of Lloyds' starting to pay dividends again
next year for the first time since its bailout.
Australia's competition regulator is assessing the deal
given Westpac's power in the domestic market, although the bank
and an independent analyst said there should be no objections.
"We're confident that the transaction doesn't lessen
competition substantially," a Westpac spokesman said.
CREDIT GROWTH
The widely anticipated deal, Westpac's largest acquisition
since its 2008 takeover of St George Bank, will give Australia's
oldest bank reach in motor vehicle finance, equipment finance
and corporate lending, in addition to home mortgages.
Its shares closed up 2.5 percent at A$32.99, outperforming
the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index which was 1.6 percent higher.
"When overall credit growth is slow I think anything like
this, which is also EPS accretive, would be considered a good
deal," said Bell Potter analyst T.S. Lim, referring to Westpac's
expectations the deal would benefit earnings per share in
full-year 2014.
While not a huge purchase for Westpac, the Lloyds sale was
viewed as an opportunity to pick up assets on the cheap at a
time when the British firm is refocusing on its home operations.
Westpac will acquire Capital Finance Australia Ltd, an asset
finance business, and BOS International Australia Ltd, a
corporate loan portfolio. The corporate loan book, motor and
equipment financing businesses have a face value of A$8.4
billion, the Australian bank said.
Morningstar analyst David Ellis described the deal as a
"very sensible deployment of capital" which would not put
Westpac's return on equity of more than 16 percent under
pressure.
Even so, the transaction does not loom large in terms of
future earnings, underscoring how tough it is for Australian
banks to make high-impact acquisitions in a highly competitive
and tightly controlled domestic market.
Two years out, the Lloyds transaction is likely to boost
Westpac's earnings per share by about 1.3 percent, CLSA analyst
Brian Johnson said. "Westpac's a big bank, this is a small
acquisition," he added.
With the sale of most of its remaining Australian assets,
Lloyds becomes the latest Western financial institution to
retreat from the Asia-Pacific region following the 2008 global
financial crisis.
French bank Societe Generale is selling its Asian
private bank, while ING has sold most of its Asian
insurance unit and is also exploring the sale of its banking
operations in the region.