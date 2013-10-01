版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 1日 星期二 10:05 BJT

Pepper Australia consortium, Macquarie make final bids for Lloyd's Australia assets-sources

SYDNEY Oct 1 A consortium led by non-bank lender Pepper Australia and, separately, investment bank Macquarie Group made final bids for assets owned by Britain's Lloyd's Banking Group with a net book value estimated at around A$1 billion, people familiar with the matter said.
