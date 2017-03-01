Australia's rising economic risks could see bank rating cuts - S&P

UPDATE 1-BNP Paribas pays $350 mln to settle New York currency probe
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business.
LONDON, March 1 Credit rating agency S&P Global said on Wednesday that Australia's rising economic pressures could see it cut the ratings on most of the country's banks by one notch and in a few cases by two notches.
It said the jump in private sector debt and residential property prices in Australia in recent years indicated rising risks for banks and finance companies, with losses likely if there was a sharp drop in the housing market.
S&P said some institutions could avoid a downgrade thanks to support from large parent organisations though at least three, including Auswide Bank, MyState Bank and People's Choice Credit Union, could face two-notch cuts.
For full report click here
(Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business.
May 24 Activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC said Dow Chemical and DuPont could create $20 billion in additional shareholder value by tweaking their plan to split into three companies following the merger.
* Says Asia is "strong", emerging markets and Europe are "improving"