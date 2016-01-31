Moody's sees higher costs for Australian banks on mining downturn

BRIEF-Roche Holding AG says Troponin T test cleared by FDA
* has received 510(k) clearance for its elecsys Troponin T Gen 5 STAT blood test for patients with a suspected heart attack Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY Feb 1 Ratings agency Moody's Investors Service said on Monday it expects credit costs to increase "moderately" for Australian banks as a deep downturn in the resources sector aggravates macroeconomic risks.
Moody's said regions and sectors most exposed to mining are starting to see some signs of stress and while Australian banks' direct exposure to the resources sector was relatively low, they faced "high second-order risks".
Australia's super profitable major banks currently have very low levels of stressed loans in their portfolio. They came out of the global financial crisis relatively unscathed but now face higher regulatory capital and a slowdown in the broader economy. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* has received 510(k) clearance for its elecsys Troponin T Gen 5 STAT blood test for patients with a suspected heart attack Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds background, table, graphics link) NEW YORK, Jan 19 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages declined for the third straight week to their lowest since early December, mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said on Thursday. Mortgage rates have fallen in step with lower U.S. Treasury yields as investors have reduced their bets on rising inflation and interest rates while they await details on tax cuts, trade, infrastructure spending and looser regulations from
* UCB files Briviact (brivaracetam) CV in the US as monotherapy treatment for adult epilepsy patients with partial-onset seizures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)