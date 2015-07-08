Australian watchdog calls on banks to check rate-setting abuses

SYDNEY, July 8 The Australian securities
regulator on Wednesday called on banks to bolster internal
rules and comply with international standards for setting
benchmark rates to prevent abuses that could undermine
confidence in the financial system.
"Institutions and their employees should challenge existing
practices to determine whether current conduct and behaviours
are appropriate" the Australian Securities and Investment
Commission (ASIC) said in a report released on Wednesday.
The report also recommended that banks should follow
guidelines set by the International Organization of Securities
Commissions.
"Financial institutions must get this right," ASIC
Commissioner Cathie Armour said in a statement. "Given their
importance, it is critical to market confidence that financial
benchmarks are robust and reliable."
The recommendations come as ASIC ramps up an investigation
into Australia's banks over the alleged manipulation of the bank
bills swap rate mechanism (BBSW), which was often used in
setting commercial lending rates.
Australia scrapped the BBSW last year after an exodus of
banks from the panel that set the rate, the first major market
to dismantle the tarnished structure.
ASIC said its probe was continuing and it was looking at the
conduct of Australian institutions both at home and abroad as
well as foreign financial institutions that are active in
Australia.
ASIC earlier this year censured French lender BNP Paribas
after revealing its traders tried to influence the
setting of the inter-bank interest rates. Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group Ltd in November suspended seven
staff involved in the probe.
Global regulators have been reforming rate-setting practices
after Barclays Plc, UBS AG, Royal Bank of
Scotland Group Plc and others were hit with fines
totalling billions of dollars for rigging the London Interbank
Offered Rate, known as Libor.
Libor and other similar inter-bank rates are used to price
home loans, credit cards and other financial products worth
trillions of dollars.
