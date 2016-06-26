BHP Billiton to spend $900m on copper and petroleum exploration

SYDNEY, June 27 Australian mining giant BHP
Billiton said on Monday it will spend $900 million, or
18 percent of its capital budget, in exploration next financial
year.
Petroleum exploration will focus on deepwater basins in the
Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean and the Northern Beagle basin, off
the coast of Western Australia, the company's head of
geoscience, Laura Tyler, said. Copper exploration is targeting
greenfield deposits in Chile, Peru, the United States, Canada
and South Australia.
BHP last week announced it would cut costs by 16 percent in
the coming year, and boost coal output by 8 percent in the three
years to June 2018.
