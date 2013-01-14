Billabong receives second, matching U.S. takeover offer

SYDNEY Jan 14 Australian surfwear company
Billabong International Ltd has received a second
takeover proposal from a U.S. private equity and retail
consortium that matches a A$556 million ($586.55 million) bid by
its U.S. boss Paul Naude.
The new offer comes from a consortium led by
San-Francisco-based private equity form Altamont Capital
Partners and clothing group VF Corporation, the owner of
brands including Wrangler, Lee and The North Face, Billabong
said on Monday.
Billabong will allow the Altamont/VF Consortium to see its
books, after already opening the accounts to the consortium led
by board director Naude and New York-based private equity firm
Sycamore Partners.
Both groups have offered A$1.10 per share for the struggling
Australian company, which issued its third profit warning in a
year in December.
Billabong said it would evaluate the proposals to determine
whether it can secure a deal "at a price and on terms the board
would recommend."
"This process is expected to take about six weeks," the firm
added in a statement to the Australian Stock Exchange.
Naude and Sycamore Partners unveiled their approach on Dec.
18, the same day Billabong announced its latest profit warning,
when it said annual earnings could be 15 percent lower than
previously forecast.
The company had a tumultuous 2012, alienating investors
after rejecting a A$3.30 bid by TPG Capital in February
as too low. Subsequent offers of A$1.45 from TPG and Bain
Capital were withdrawn after due diligence.
Billabong, whose brands include its namesake, as well as Von
Zipper and Element, has sold off key assets and replaced its
chief executive in the past year as a result of profit
downgrades.
To turn the tide, new Chief Executive Launa Inman recently
outlined a four-year strategy to simplify the business and close
stores.
Billabong's shares closed at $A0.845, down 1.7 percent,
before the announcement on Monday.
On Friday, Inman announced the appointment of Peter Myers, a
former Ten Network and APN News and Media executive, as Chief
Financial Officer after the departure of former CFO Craig White
shortly before Christmas.
Naude stepped aside from his position as president of
Billabong's U.S. business to mount the takeover bid.