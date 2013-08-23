Centerbridge, Oaktree sweeten Billabong refinancing deal

SYDNEY Aug 23 U.S. hedge funds Oaktree Capital Management and Centerbridge Partners sweetened their refinancing proposal for surfwear company Billabong International Ltd, upping the ante against a rival group led by Altamont Capital Partners.

Oaktree and Centerbridge have offered a raft of terms including a lower interest rate on the Australian surfwear company's debt, which they say will give the company savings of as much as A$143 million ($129.02 million) over five years.

The new offer "provides the board with greater flexibility for addressing the company's near- and longer-term capital and operational needs when compared to the revised Altamont ... proposal," the hedge funds said in a statement.

Billabong said it was considering the offer and that its board had met with the Centerbridge and Oaktree consortium. Billabong's shares closed up 6.7 percent at A$0.59 a share.

The proposal from Oaktree and Centerbridge came after Billabong said on Wednesday it had revised the terms of a refinancing of its syndicated debt facilities with the Altamont consortium, after scrutiny from Australian corporate regulators.

Billabong previously knocked back a refinancing proposal from Oaktree and Centerbridge.

Plagued with high debt from an ill-timed expansion and struggling as its brands fell out of favour, Billabong has issued a series of profit warnings since rejecting a A$850 million bid from private equity firm TPG Capital Management in February 2012.