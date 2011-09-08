Australia's Burrup sale stalls, ANZ loan at risk -sources

MELBOURNE Sep 7 The sale of Australia's Burrup Fertilisers has stalled under a pile of lawsuits, sources close to the process say, threatening a full recovery of more than A$800 million ($848 million) owed to Australia and New Zealand Banking Group .

A 65 percent stake in Burrup, potentially worth up to A$1 billion , was put up for sale in May by receivers appointed by ANZ looking to recoup a loan to Burrup's founder, Pankaj Oswal. The loan is ANZ's biggest single impaired asset.

The receivers had been expected to come up with a shortlist of bidders in August, but that has been delayed by about 15 legal claims and counterclaims involving Oswal and his wife, Radhika, and firms supplying natural gas to the ammonia plant.

Two more legal actions were lodged on Wednesday by Oswal, an Indian entrepreneur, and his wife.

With all the litigation, particularly surrounding the gas supply contract to Burrup, which owns one of the world's biggest ammonia plants, bidders are reluctant to commit to bids, two people close to the process said.

"Bidders may be getting a bit gun shy with all the legal action," said a source close to the bid process, who declined to be named as the process is confidential.

A spokesman for receivers PPB Advisory declined to comment.

With the sale dragging on, ANZ appears to have lost some confidence about recovering the loan in full.

"The bank has reasonable grounds to expect a full recovery in relation to the Oswal exposure, but we do note that the situation is complex with numerous pieces of litigation and may still take some considerable time to resolve," an ANZ spokesman told Reuters.

This comment compared with one made after ANZ's half-year results in May, when it said it continued "to expect a full recovery in relation to the Oswal exposure".

Oswal and his wife together own 65 percent of Burrup Fertilisers. The rest is owned by Norwegian fertiliser maker Yara , which has the right to match the best bid for the Oswals' stake.

GAS CONTRACT DISPUTE

Gas for the ammonia plant is supplied under a 25-year contract by a joint venture operation off Western Australia owned by Apache Energy , Tap Oil and Kuwait's Kufpec.

That contract has been in dispute as the partners declared force majeure on it in 2009, well before the Burrup went into receivership, saying they did not have enough gas reserves to be able to meet the full life of the contract.

Burrup sought damages for the shortfall.

The gas contract is crucial to valuing the plant, as supply was locked in at prices well below today's prices.

"It all depends on the gas price," Incitec Pivot Chief Executive James Fazzino told Reuters in a recent interview, where he said the company had put in a bid.

The only way ANZ is likely to recover the full loan is if the gas price remains low, said another source close to the bid process, who declined to be named because the process is confidential.

Incitec Pivot and Orica have submitted bids. Other companies which have also been looking at Burrup include Egypt's Orascom Construction Industries , conglomerate Wesfarmers and China state-owned fertiliser group Sinofert .

($1 = 0.944 Australian Dollars) (Additional reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram and Michael Smith)