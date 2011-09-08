Australia's Burrup sale stalls, ANZ loan at risk -sources

| MELBOURNE
MELBOURNE Sep 7 The sale of Australia's Burrup
Fertilisers has stalled under a pile of lawsuits, sources close
to the process say, threatening a full recovery of more than
A$800 million ($848 million) owed to Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group .
A 65 percent stake in Burrup, potentially worth up to
A$1 billion , was put up for sale in May by receivers
appointed by ANZ looking to recoup a loan to Burrup's founder,
Pankaj Oswal. The loan is ANZ's biggest single impaired asset.
The receivers had been expected to come up with a shortlist
of bidders in August, but that has been delayed by about 15
legal claims and counterclaims involving Oswal and his wife,
Radhika, and firms supplying natural gas to the ammonia plant.
Two more legal actions were lodged on Wednesday by Oswal, an
Indian entrepreneur, and his wife.
With all the litigation, particularly surrounding the gas
supply contract to Burrup, which owns one of the world's
biggest ammonia plants, bidders are reluctant to
commit to bids, two people close to the process said.
"Bidders may be getting a bit gun shy with all the legal
action," said a source close to the bid process, who declined to
be named as the process is confidential.
A spokesman for receivers PPB Advisory declined to comment.
With the sale dragging on, ANZ appears to have lost some
confidence about recovering the loan in full.
"The bank has reasonable grounds to expect a full recovery
in relation to the Oswal exposure, but we do note that the
situation is complex with numerous pieces of litigation and may
still take some considerable time to resolve," an ANZ spokesman
told Reuters.
This comment compared with one made after ANZ's half-year
results in May, when it said it continued "to expect a full
recovery in relation to the Oswal exposure".
Oswal and his wife together own 65 percent of Burrup
Fertilisers. The rest is owned by Norwegian fertiliser maker
Yara , which has the right to match the best bid for the
Oswals' stake.
GAS CONTRACT DISPUTE
Gas for the ammonia plant is supplied under a 25-year
contract by a joint venture operation off Western Australia
owned by Apache Energy , Tap Oil and Kuwait's
Kufpec.
That contract has been in dispute as the partners declared
force majeure on it in 2009, well before the Burrup went into
receivership, saying they did not have enough gas reserves to be
able to meet the full life of the contract.
Burrup sought damages for the shortfall.
The gas contract is crucial to valuing the plant, as supply
was locked in at prices well below today's prices.
"It all depends on the gas price," Incitec Pivot
Chief Executive James Fazzino told Reuters in a recent
interview, where he said the company had put in a bid.
The only way ANZ is likely to recover the full loan is if
the gas price remains low, said another source close to the bid
process, who declined to be named because the process is
confidential.
Incitec Pivot and Orica have submitted bids. Other
companies which have also been looking at Burrup include Egypt's
Orascom Construction Industries , conglomerate
Wesfarmers and China state-owned fertiliser group
Sinofert .
($1 = 0.944 Australian Dollars)
(Additional reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram and Michael
Smith)