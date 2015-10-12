UPDATE 1-Australian regulator set to block Cabcharge-backed app in win for Uber

* Regulator keen to protect competition between smaller taxi
firms
* Comes soon after Uber becomes legal in Australian capital
(Recasts, adds comment from Cabcharge)
SYDNEY, Oct 12 Australia's competition regulator
said it will likely block a global taxi booking app backed by
domestic firm Cabcharge - a key second win for Uber
Technologies Inc in a country where it is still
illegal in most states.
Following its expansion into 60 countries in six years,
California-based Uber is grappling with heightened regulatory
scrutiny and court cases, particularly in Europe where
governments have been leery of the company's impact on the
traditional taxi industry.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said on
Monday it plans to stop taxi-booking monopoly Cabcharge from
introducing a rival app, to be called iHail, to preserve
competition between smaller domestic players - a decision which
effectively removes Uber's biggest domestic threat.
"The ACCC accepts this app would provide a more convenient
way for consumers to book taxi services, but ... this comes at
too big a cost to competition," the commission's chairman, Rod
Sims, said in a statement.
The statement made no direct mention of Uber but said iHail
would achieve a potentially dominant position due to the larger
fleet of taxis its ownership structure delivers.
The draft ruling comes two weeks after the Australian
Capital Territory became the first of the country's eight states
and territories to legalise the company which has been operating
in Australia for three years.
Sarah Kaine, an associate professor of business at
University of Technology, Sydney, said the regulator's
preliminary finding did not appear to take into account that
Uber was now the more dominant force in the market.
"In prioritising one area of competition, they've ignored a
complete shift in the market," she said.
Cabcharge has pinned its hopes on iHail, developed by
Minneapolis software firm Taxi Services Inc and in which
Cabcharge has a 10 percent stake. The app was slated to be
rolled out in Australia, the United States and Britain.
With Uber collecting more than one million customers in
Australia, Cabcharge has seen its annual net profit fall 17
percent in the past business year while its shares have lost a
third of their value since the start of the year.
Cabcharge said in a statement that the draft ruling will not
impact its plans for proprietary taxi apps.
Cabcharge shares fell 3 percent on Monday, underperforming a
broader market decline of 1 percent.
