Australia's GM Holden to cut jobs at car plant

CANBERRA Feb 2 Australian carmaker GM
Holden, a division of U.S. manufacturer General Motors,
on Thursday said it would cut up to 140 jobs from its Adelaide
car plant in the latest of a series of job losses in Australia's
automotive industry.
The job cuts come a week after the Australian arm of
Japanese carmaker Toyota Motor Corp cut 350 jobs at its
Melbourne operations due to an ongoing downturn in production,
blaming the high Australian dollar.
GM Holden's managing director, Mike Devereux, said the high
Australian dollar had hurt Holden exports, forcing the company
to trim production costs.
"At the current exchange rate, we won't be able to realise
further growth in our export programmes, so the shift changes
allow us to maintain production levels and do it more
efficiently," Devereux said.
The Australian dollar has traded at record highs
above parity with the U.S. dollar over the past year, putting a
strain on manufacturing exports.
Australia's three car manufacturers, Toyota Australia,
Ford's Australian division, and Holden, made 242,941
vehicles in 2010 and exported 94,000 vehicles. The industry
employs about 50,000 people.
Holden made 90,000 vehicles in Australia in 2011, up 35
percent on the previous year and Devereux said Holden would
maintain current production while cutting one shift from its
assembly line.
Australia's treasurer, Wayne Swan, said the government
remained committed to helping carmakers who are struggling with
a global downturn in demand and a strong Australian currency.
"We are absolutely determined to have in this country a
viable and competitive auto industry," Swan told reporters in
Queensland.
Despite hefty government subsidies and tariff support, the
industry has struggled to maintain manufacturing jobs, with the
Australian arm of Japan's Mitsubishi Motors Corp
closing its car plants in 2008.
Toyota, which employs around 4,700 people in Australia, had
seen vehicle production drop 36 percent in four years from
149,000 in 2007 to an expected 95,000 in 2012.
Toyota Australia's chief executive, Max Yasuda, told the
Australian Financial Review newspaper that Australia's workplace
laws were another factor that prevented the company from
responding to changed business conditions.
"When you go to the factory, even with my own eyes, I can
see there are so many things we can improve. But somehow this
improvement is being blocked by some element. One of the
elements is work practice," he said.
Yasuda was particularly critical of the ability of workers
to call in sick on a Friday.
"If you don't work on Friday it is a long weekend, right?"
he said. "In this country, in our factory, they just don't come
in and later on they ask for sick leave. For me, this is
difficult to understand, why is this allowed?"