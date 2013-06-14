REFILE-Australia renewables fund courts controversy with first investment

SYDNEY, June 13 A renewable energy fund financed
by the Australian government is set to sign a deal to help New
Zealand's Meridian Energy increase its debt in a major wind
project, freeing up more cash for the state-owned generator
ahead of its planned IPO, three sources close to the deal said.
Its proposed A$100 million-plus loan to the 420MW Macarthur
windfarm project in the state of Victoria would be its first
investment, but has raised concerns about the use of Australian
public funds to undercut existing lenders and help a New Zealand
state-owned company repatriate funds out of Australia.
The Australian government set up the Clean Energy Finance
Corp (CEFC) in 2012 with A$10 billion ($9.5 billion) to invest
in clean energy projects.
"We remain opposed to the Clean Energy Finance Corporation
putting at risk A$10 billion of borrowed taxpayers' money," said
Greg Hunt, the opposition Liberal Party's Shadow Minister for
Climate Action, Environment and Heritage.
"We have always been critical of the CEFC being a direct
competitor to those already in the renewable sector."
Meridian Energy, New Zealand's biggest power generator, is
re-financing its 50 percent stake in the A$1 billion Macarthur
project and wants to sell its stake in the wind farm ahead of a
planned initial public offering expected later this year, set to
be New Zealand's largest.
Sources said Meridian has short-listed bidders for the sale,
without providing further detail.
AGL Energy owns the other 50 percent interest in
Macarthur, the largest wind farm in the southern hemisphere.
Macquarie Capital, the investment banking arm of Macquarie
Group, is advising Meridian on the financing and sale
of its stake in Macarthur.
The Australian-listed investment bank also scooped up the
lucrative mandate to float Meridian, together with Deutsche Bank
, Craigs Investment Partners and Goldman Sachs
.
A Meridian spokeswoman confirmed the sale of its stake in
Macarthur was being considered but declined to provide further
detail on the refinancing or future dividend payments to the New
Zealand government.
Meridian is increasing its debt by around A$170 million to
around A$550 million, the sources said, with the CEFC providing
over A$100 million of the debt.
"The CEFC is competing with banks which is outside their
mandate," said one of the sources.
CEFC Chief Executive Officer Oliver Yates, a former
Macquarie banker, declined to comment on whether Australian tax
payers should be funding a payment distribution to the New
Zealand government by its involvement in the financing.
"Unlike traditional financial institutions, the CEFC doesn't
seek maximum profits but seeks to cover operating and funding
costs and to use the potential to make higher profits to secure
public policy benefits and reduce the cost of moving to a lower
carbon economy," he said in an emailed response to questions.