Australia's CHAMP plans to sell Blue Star in NZ

MELBOURNE, July 23 Australia's CHAMP Private Equity plans to sell its Blue Star communications group in New Zealand and has appointed Goldman Sachs to manage the sale, a spokesman for Blue Star said.

CHAMP bought its controlling stake in the printing, direct mail and design firm in 2006 in a deal that valued the company at NZ$385 million ($308 million), and recapitalised the business last year.

CHAMP is one of Australia's largest private equity firms. No time frame was given for the sale process, the spokesman said.

