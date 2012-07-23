Australia's CHAMP plans to sell Blue Star in NZ

BRIEF-Editas Medicine Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $350 million
* Editas medicine inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $350 million - sec filing
MELBOURNE, July 23 Australia's CHAMP Private Equity plans to sell its Blue Star communications group in New Zealand and has appointed Goldman Sachs to manage the sale, a spokesman for Blue Star said.
CHAMP bought its controlling stake in the printing, direct mail and design firm in 2006 in a deal that valued the company at NZ$385 million ($308 million), and recapitalised the business last year.
CHAMP is one of Australia's largest private equity firms. No time frame was given for the sale process, the spokesman said.
* Seacor holdings inc- seacor marine holdings entered into amendment no. 1 to convertible senior note purchase agreement dated november 30, 2015
* Siteone landscape supply names w. Roy dunbar to its board of directors