UPDATE 2-Australia approves China farm purchase,sparks investment concern

* China looks to Australian agriculture
* Shandong Ruyi cleared to buy giant cotton farm
* Growing political opposition to China farm deals
* Treasurer Swan imposes conditions on Ruyi deal
By James Grubel and Maggie Lu Yueyang
CANBERRA, Aug 31 Australian on Friday approved a
Chinese company's bid for giant cotton farm, igniting new
concerns about foreign investment in agriculture where
resource-hungry China is showing growing interest.
Treasurer Wayne Swan approved Chinese textile group Shandong
Ruyi's purchase of Cubbie Station, which covers almost 1,000 sq
km (390 sq miles) of south-western Queensland and which has been
in administration since 2009 with more than A$300 million ($310
million) of debts.
"The proposal would bring an end to this long period of
uncertainty, helping ensure the ongoing operation of Cubbie
Group, protecting jobs and supporting economic activity," he
said.
The approval comes as China, Australia's biggest trade
partner, seeks to increase food security by encouraging its
firms to expand overseas. Another Chinese firm, Shanghai Zhongfu
Group, is eyeing agricultural developments in the remote
northwest.
Ruyi and Cubbie's administrators would not comment on a
price for the cotton farm, valued at up to $500 million, but
said the foreign investment approval cleared the way for further
negotiations on a sale.
Under the proposed purchase, Ruyi will take 80 percent of
the Cubbie Group, while Ruyi's Australian partners, the
fifth-generation wool processors the Lempriere family group,
will take a 20 percent stake.
Swan imposed a number of conditions on the deal, saying Ruyi
would need to reduce its stake to 51 percent within three years.
Similar sell-down conditions were imposed on China's Yanzhou
Coal on its takeover of coal miner Felix Resources
in 2009. Swan in March gave the company a one-year extension to
cut its stake in its unit Yancoal.
COTTON MARKETING
Swan said the Lempriere group would be responsible for
operating Cubbie Station and for marketing the cotton on the
international market, easing concerns Ruyi could use the deal to
lock up a cheap supplies of cotton.
Cubbie can grow up to 330,000 bales of cotton in a good
year, as well as some wheat, barley, sorghum and corn. The
station also has entitlements to a massive 537,000 mega litres
of water, or enough to fill Sydney Harbour.
The water allocations have raised political concerns that
the sale to a Chinese firm could hopes of reforming water policy
in Australia's Murray-Darling food bowl, and the sale has drawn
anger from those who wanted the government to block the deal.
"It is a mongrel of a deal," independent lawmaker Nick
Xenophon told Reuters. "The conditions give a veneer of
Australian involvement but result in Australia losing control of
a strategic asset."
Xenophon and opposition lawmakers have long pushed for a
reform of foreign investment rules for farm purchases, and they
want the secretive Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) to
lower its thresholds for approvals.
At present, the FIRB only looks at foreign investment
proposals if a purchase amounts to 15 percent or more of an
entity valued at A$244 million, meaning the great bulk of
smaller farm sales avoid scrutiny.
The opposition has proposed lower thresholds of $15 million.
The FIRB examines all proposed investments from state-owned
enterprises, adding an extra hurdle for Chinese investments,
where ownership structures and government links are considered
less transparent.
The government is refusing to budge on foreign investment
rules, but a Senate inquiry into the issue is due to report in
mid September and is likely to increase pressure to lower FIRB
thresholds and keep an accurate register of foreign ownership.
LOW FARM INVESTMENT
The latest figures from the FIRB show agriculture accounted
for less than one percent of the $177 billion worth of foreign
investment proposals it considered in the year to June 30, 2011.
Ruyi, based in the east province of Shandong, is a major
player in China's textile market and ranks among its top 500
companies, with 15.3 billion yuan ($2.4 billion) of revenue in
2011.
The company's website says it is looking to "strengthen
international cooperation and establish a global supply and
industrial chain".