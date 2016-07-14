China bid for giant Australia farm holding on ice - sources

| SYDNEY, July 14
SYDNEY, July 14 A China-led consortium seeking
to buy Australia's S. Kidman & Co will hold off on a fresh bid
for the country's largest agricultural land owner amid concerns
it could be derailed by a more protectionist new government, two
sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Australia rejected a A$371 million ($282 million) bid by the
group - headed by Hunan Dakang Pasture Farming Co Ltd
(Dakang) with a minority 20 percent Australian
interest - in April, concluding the offer for Kidman and its
agricultural land, about the same size as Ireland, was not in
the national interest.
Dakang had been expected to revise its bid shortly after
Australia's July 2 national election, boosting the local
component. However, the new-look coalition government has even
more foreign investment sceptics than the previous one, with the
rural-centric Nationals party increasing its numbers in the
ruling centre-right coalition.
Although Kidman and Dakang are eager to complete the sale,
three people familiar with the process said any deal may prove
insufficient to win over key Australian government figures and a
rising tide of anti-foreign investment.
"I think we are in for a period of protectionism
government," a source familiar with the negotiations said.
"Things have been parked until the government has settled in
and we try to get some sort of understanding of their sentiment
towards foreign investment and in particular levels of comfort
around thresholds of offshore involvement."
Foreign ownership of farmland and rural businesses is a
sensitive issue due to concerns that cashed-up overseas
companies can out-bid smaller local players for key assets.
Local ownership of agriculture is also seen as crucial for
Australia to cash in on global food demand and keeping tax
revenues onshore.
Kidman refused to comment on the sale.
Ernst and Young's South Australia managing partner Don
Manifold, who is handling the sale for the Kidman shareholders,
said the process was still going.
"Kidman is for sale and we are talking with interested
parties," Manifold said.
Foreign investment in agribusiness valued at more than A$55
million is screened by Australia's Foreign Investment Review
Board where a bid is subjected to a national interest test. This
includes considering the impact on local employment and tax
revenue.
While a final decision rests with Treasurer Scott Morrison,
prominent members of the coalition, including Deputy Prime
Minister Barnaby Joyce, have long opposed an escalation in
foreign investment in agricultural assets.
A source close to Joyce said there was no definitive
threshold for Australian participation, but a Dakang deal with
49 percent local ownership stood a better chance of winning
favour.
The Kidman business includes 10 cattle stations with an
average herd of 185,000, covering more than 100,000 square
kilometres (25 million acres), or 1.3 percent of Australia's
total land area.
Morrison rejected the consortium's bid to buy nine Kidman
cattle properties in April, in the lead-up to the federal
election, the second foreign-based offer for Kidman refused by
the government.
The rejection came even after the bidders included locally
owned Australian Rural Capital Ltd (ARC) as a 20
percent minority stakeholder and carved out an area bordering
sensitive military testing grounds.
Other interested parties include wealthy Australian business
people, a source familiar with the sale process said, without
giving details, while crowdfunder DomaCom and local consultants
Lloyds Business Brokers have put together an ambitious joint
offer.
Lloyds Victoria director Chris Butchers said the broker
could raise A$160 million to purchase the cattle operations,
while Domacom was still raising the anticipated A$210 million it
required to buy the land.
($1 = 1.3170 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jonathan Barrett and Colin Packham; Editing by
Richard Pullin)