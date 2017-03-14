REFILE-China e-commerce confusion catches Australian retailers on the hop

(Refiles to correct spelling in additional reporting credits)
* Woolworths axes China contractor amid e-commerce shake-up
* Regulatory shifts sowed confusion in booming but fickle
market
* Australia companies grappling with "Daigou", "WeShang"
shoppers
By Swati Pandey and Muyu Xu
SYDNEY/BEIJING, March 15 Australian retailers
and manufacturers are rejigging their business models and
reviewing strategies to sell goods into China amid confusion
over a threatened government crackdown on e-commerce platforms.
Supermarket giant Woolworths Ltd late last year
sacked an Australian online retail specialist it had hired
specifically to spearhead its drive into online sales in China,
a source told Reuters, replacing it with a Shanghai-based firm.
Other retailers, including supplement provider Mr. Vitamins,
are also reconsidering their options after a move by China last
April to raise taxes on goods bought on overseas e-commerce
platforms failed to put the anticipated dampener on China's
booming e-commerce market.
While the April decision initially led to panic dumping of
products and sent some producers' shares tanking, normal
business has largely resumed.
An army of informal travelling shopping agents, known as
"daigou", meanwhile has continued to grow, catching some firms
which pursued new sales channels on the hop.
"Many Australian e-commerce companies have had to change
their business models completely," Genevieve Carrier, a director
at Sydney-based healthfoods company Halo Foods, told Reuters.
Halo cancelled a plan to sell products to China following
the April crackdown but was now reviewing a more "fool-proof"
strategy to make it work, Carrier added.
CRACKDOWN CONFUSION
Australian online exports to China have been one of the
first markets to explode since a free trade agreement between
the two countries took effect in December 2015.
Online cross-border purchases made in China are expected to
reach $111 billion in 2017, up 30 percent on last year,
according to United States researcher eMarketer Inc.
But the great prize remains distant for many in a market
susceptible to consumer fickleness, nuanced regulatory changes
and the whims of tens of thousands of "daigou" shoppers.
"Companies and brands need to be very proactive about how
they do business in China otherwise it's very easy to become
outdated," said Livia Wang, director at Sydney-based consultancy
Access CN which advises Australian retailers on their China
strategy. "The market moves very quickly."
Woolworths hired eCargo Holdings Ltd in December
2015 to sell its wares on China's Tmall store, the consumer site
of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, just
months before the April crackdown.
But Woolworths terminated eCargo's contract late last year,
the source cited earlier told Reuters. Australia's biggest
company by sales confirmed the move, saying the change followed
regular analysis of "ways to improve our offer."
Woolworths declined to name the replacement contractor or
comment on the new arrangement. Sydney-listed eCargo did not
respond to requests for comment.
Infant formula maker Bellamy's Australia was also
burned by the unpredictability of the Chinese market, issuing a
profit warning in December after the Beijing directive that sent
its shares tumbling.
The company said it had sold to too many daigou and other
dealers who were competing for the same consumers.
Bellamy's and vitamins manufacturer Blackmores Ltd,
which blamed challenges in China for a 41 percent slump in
first-half profit, both say they are pursuing a more stable
arrangement with trusted wholesale dealers or larger daigou in
order to get a reliable direct channel in to China.
FROM DAIGOU TO WESHANG
While some companies were stung by daigou shifts, New
Zealand formula maker a2 Milk Co Ltd stood out last
month when it posted a near 300 percent jump in half-year
profit.
The company, which has embraced daigou sales, has lifted its
online brand recognition among Chinese parents to over 40
percent, double that of Bellamy's, according to February report
by UBS.
Meanwhile daigou, who were initially spooked into dumping
products at airports last March, say it's very much business as
usual.
"When the policy came out last year, all of us were worried
that our business might be affected," said Perth resident Zhang
Jingyi, a college student and daigou, who shops in Australia and
ships products to China.
"But the policy is more talk than real action," she added.
"Nothing has changed."
China's General Administration of Customs did not respond to
requests for comment about the implementation of the rule
changes.
But a customs agent in Jiangsu province said daigou were
still operating to meet massive demand for imported goods,
despite the practice being technically illegal in China.
"Normally customs will ask daigou people to pay taxes - if
they are caught - or send them to smuggling suppression
department if they carry huge amount of money," said the agent,
who was not authorized to speak to media. "But considering the
amount of luggage every day, it is impossible for customs to
check all the daigou."
The five-year-old daigou business model is also evolving.
Rather than buying products in Australia and transporting them
over, a new breed of shopper-sellers now base themselves in
China, where they can engage with customers more easily.
These intermediaries, now known as "WeShang" shoppers, or
"social media-driven business", then send instructions to
all-in-one "pack-and-send" offices in Australia for delivery.
"This is a safer way to do business in China and is very
well appreciated in China too," said Access CN's Wang.
