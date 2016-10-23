Australia's largest private trade delegation to visit China

| SYDNEY
SYDNEY Oct 23 Australia's largest ever private
trade delegation is due to arrive in China on Sunday, just over
a week after 18 employees from Australian gaming giant Crown
Resorts Ltd were detained there for alleged gambling
crimes.
More than 200 delegates, including Queensland state
ministers, agricultural producers and exporters will be on the
visit to Shanghai aimed at building on the A$160 billion ($120
billion) trade relationship between Australia and China.
"We have brought together businesses from banks to exporters
and freight companies," Ben Lyons, the group's leader, said in a
statement.
The 18 employees of Crown Resorts, Australia's top casino
operator, including three Australians, have been held by Chinese
authorities since last weekend.
As of Sunday, no charges had been laid, but the arrests have
raised fears of a wider crackdown.
Among the high profile members of the "AccessChina"
delegation are Qantas Airways Ltd and both National
Australia Bank and Australia and New Zealand Bank's
agribusiness units.
Qantas Freight, which is looking to expand capacity in Asia,
is hosting a networking dinner that Lyons said would help
"educate the Shanghai business community on our regional
capability when combined with an international freight
provider".
The group left from Wellcamp Airport, a new A$200 million
privately built air freight facility in Queensland, which will
begin weekly freight-only flights next month. Cathay Pacific
will operate the service from Wellcamp and Hong Kong.
Australia has been pushing to become the "delicatessen of
Asia", tapping its favourable climate to send crates of produce
such as figs and edible flowers to store shelves across the
increasingly affluent region.
But finding space on flights has proven a headache for some
Australian producers, who say freight export capabilities are
not keeping up with growing demand for products from Asia's
middle class.
Industries represented on the AccessChina trip include
health, aged care, agriculture, education, manufacturing and
tourism. Delegates will tour sites including Alibaba Group
Holding's Hangzhou Campus, Yangshan Deepwater Port,
Baosteel and Shanghai Electric.
($1 = 1.3149 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Harry Pearl. Editing by Jane Wardell and)