Aurizon rail lines need more than a month to return to normal- CEO

MELBOURNE, April 27 Aurizon Holdings Chief Executive Andrew Harding said it will be more than a month before coal rail operations return to normal, following damage cause by Cyclone Debbie in Australia in late March.

Aurizon's four coal rail systems in the state of Queensland, which handle much of the world's seaborne coal used in steelmaking, have gradually resumed shipments on a restricted basis, with the biggest line, Goonyella, returning on Wednesday.

One of the lines, Newlands, was already operating normally, Harding told reporters. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
